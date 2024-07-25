Palace expands suspension of work in gov't offices, schools to surrounding regions of Metro Manila

Malacanang declared suspension of work in government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila to surrounding regions on Thursday.

In a brief statement, the Office of the Executive Secretary announced work in government offices and classes at all levels in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and the National Capital Region are hereby suspended on Thursday.

The suspension will not cover agencies whose functions involve delivering basic and health services, response to disasters and calamities, and performance of other vital services.

Private companies and offices may implement a similar suspension.

The OES noted the suspension aims to speed up rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government and the private sector in the typhoon-hit areas.

"I told them to focus [relief efforts] in areas, which until now still can't be accessed," said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in a briefing at Camp Aguinaldo.

He ordered them to monitor the Calabarzon and Central Luzon regions since he expects the floods in these areas to persist.

Office of Civil Defense Director Ceasar Idio said there are eight reported deaths as well as 183,454 affected families, totaling to 882,861 persons.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), local government units, and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (NDRRMO) have given a total of P29 million worth of assistance to affected families. DMS