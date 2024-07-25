''Carina'' strengthens into super typhoon as it heads for Taiwan

Typhoon ''Carina'' intensified into a super typhoon as it moves towards Northern Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon.

In a television interview, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Assistant Weather Services Chief Chris Perez said ''Carina'' is expected to make landfall in the northern part of Taiwan Wednesday night.

It noted that "Carina has reached its peak intensity as super typhoon prior to its landfall over Taiwan due to favorable environment."

"Its landfall over northern Taiwan will trigger a weakening trend for the rest of the forecast period," it stated.

As of 5pm, the center of the eye of Super Typhoon ''Carina'' was last spotted at 380 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes.

''Carina'' has maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kilometers per hour while moving northwestward at the speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

The province of Batanes remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two, while signal number one is up over Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Santa Ana, Gonzaga), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Adams).

Pagasa said based on its forecast track, "the super typhoon will cross the rugged terrain of Taiwan and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow (25 July) morning." Robina Asido/DMS