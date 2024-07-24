Metro Manila, other areas on "orange" alert until Wednesday morning

Metro Manila and other areas were placed under orange rainfall warning , according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), on Tuesday afternoon.

A Pagasa forecaster told the Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview that the "orange" rainfall warning in Metro Manila will last until Wednesday morning, with rain gradually decreasing.

Malacanang declared it was halting work in government offices on 2 pm due to heavy rains that caused floods in streets in Metro Manila.

As of the 5pm Pagasa weather bulletin, Typhoon "Carina" continues to intensify while moving northward.

The center of the typhoon, as of 4pm, was estimated at 325 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes. It had maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is up over Batanes with gale-force winds. On the other hand, Signal No. 1 is up over Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, the eastern portion of Isabela, northern portion of Apayao, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte, with a wind threat of strong winds. Marie Manalili/DMS