DFA says China's statements on provisional agreement ''inaccurate''

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said statements by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for regarding Sunday's provisional agreement on the rotation and resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, calling it “inaccurate”.

The spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs late Sunday laid out some of the terms that were allegedly agreed, including on-site verification before allowing resupply ships to head to BRP Sierra Madre and not allowing construction materials into the warship and the towing away of the warship.

In a statement released Monday, DFA spokesperson Teresa Lazaro said: “The principles and approaches laid out in the agreement were reached through a series of careful and meticulous consultations between both sides that paved the way for a convergence of ideas without compromising national positions. The spokesperson's statement therefore regarding prior notification and on-site confirmation is inaccurate.”

The DFA said the Philippines will continue to assert its sovereignty over its maritime zones under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including in Ayungin Shoal which is part of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

It said that the deal was “done in good faith” and that the country remains ready to implement it, while urging China to do the same.

The National Security Council refused to comment on the details of the agreement.

In an interview with One News, NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said: ''“It was part of the discussion that it would not be disclosed to the public. It was part of the discussion between the PRC (People’s Republic of China) delegation and the Philippine delegation not to release the agreement yet and give it a chance to work first.''

'' And later, when we see the sincerity of both sides, then we will be able to release those details,” Malaya said.

Malaya said they were ''shocked'' when China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the statement because China was the first to invite the Philippines to a meeting.

“To be honest about it, China is the one that insisted to have a meeting after the June 17 RoRe mission when the whole world witnessed what was done to our troops. It was China that said we should sit down. That’s why we were shocked when we saw the statement coming from Beijing,” Malaya said.

“I immediately talked to DFA. I told them to respond to China because the prior notice and the on-site verification were not part of our agreement,” he said.

According to Malaya, both countries exchanged notes which could be revealed in case the Philippines was “pushed to the wall”.

However, he said the government was “cautiously optimistic” and that the agreement should be given a chance to be implemented on the ground. Jaspearl Tan/DMS