DFA says deal with China on Ayungin rotation and resupply ''done in good faith''

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday that the Philippines' new deal with China aimed at ending tension at a shoal off the South China Sea was '' done in good faith.''

Replying to a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs who said Sunday night that it would permit Philippine resupply ships to the berthed BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal if they are notified and on-site verification is done, the DFA said this is ''inaccurate.''

China insists that it has sovereignty over the area.

DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said '' in our desire to de-escalate the situation in the South China Sea and to manage differences in a peaceful manner, we emphasize that the agreement was done in good faith.''

No details of the agreement were revealed.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Jr. expressed hope that China will follow the terms of the agreement on rotation and resupply (RoRe) missions to BRP Sierra Madre.

Teodoro told ANC he was sure that the DFA knew that the Philippines should not seek permission or consent from anyone or publish the schedule of RoRe missions when it entered into the agreement with China to de-escalate tensions.

Teodoro said he has no information about the details of the new agreement, so he will wait for the National Maritime Council (NMC) to meet and the DFA to tell the Department of National Defense (DND) to tell them about the contents.

“We’ll have to wait for the National Maritime Council to convene and for the DFA to relay to us what exactly has been agreed upon,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS