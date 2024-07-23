Marcos says ''no guerilla fronts remain active''

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said Monday in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) that the government’s anti-insurgency efforts have paid off since there are no more active guerilla fronts.

“We have come a long way in our quest for lasting and inclusive peace. No guerilla fronts remain active across our country today. Only seven weakened groups remain to be dismantled and they are the subject of focused operations,” Marcos said before the Batasan Pambansa during his third State of the Nation Address

“Along with the assumption of government might, we also offer peace, community development, and reintegration programs for those who have returned to the fold of the law. Through a comprehensive and transformative approach, we have rebuilt not only lives but also conflict-affected communities,” he added.

Marcos said that the implementation of peace agreements with former rebels is in its “concluding phase”.

“Government will honor and fully comply with its remaining commitments and deliverables under these agreements,” he said.

Marcos previously issued Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405, and 406 granting amnesty to former members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/ Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

Under the proclamations, only crimes in pursuit of political beliefs are covered by the amnesty.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have passed resolutions concurring the proclamations in December last year and in June.

The proclamations also provide the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) two years to accept applications from former rebels from the start of their concurrence.

NAC earlier announced that since July 12, it has received 578 applications, most of which are former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF. Jaspearl Tan/DMS