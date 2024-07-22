Poverty incidence in BARMM declining under Marcos gov’t

The poverty incidence in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) continues to decline under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

This was revealed by Cabinet Secretary Asnin Pendatu during a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

“Last year, lumabas na rin ho iyong updated na figure noong poverty incidence among families. From 39.4 percent noong 2021…last year ho nasa 34 percent. So, patuloy ho iyong pagbaba during this administration of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos,” Pendatu said.

“So, ito po isa sa manifestation na all these considered the regional government. The autonomy that was granted to the BARMM was the right track to take kasi it produces results,” he added.

Marcos is targeting to reduce poverty incidence in BARMM to a single digit by 2028.

When asked if a significant reduction in poverty incidence could be made by 2028, Pendatu said the government is “hoping” for that.

“We hope to reach that. Mayroon naman pong mga signs or at least we have forthcoming na mga investments that we see that would help in further reducing the poverty incidence in the region,” he said.

“So, hopefully?at pagbuhos din ho, pag-continue iyong buhos ng investments, we are hopeful that by then ma-reach ho natin iyong single digit or the very least we can go closer to that,” Pendatu added.

Pendatu earlier reported that with the region’s “relatively better peace and security situation,” investors have seen the potential of BARMM as an investment hub.

“We are happy to share that in 2023, 3.1 billion pesos worth of investment was recorded in the region and this translates to 1,927 job opportunities. For 2024 po, we are now at 3.5, at least 3.5 billion ? we have already surpassed 42% of our target at hindi pa po natatapos iyong taon,” Pendatu said.

“We also welcomed 558,000 tourists,” he added.

Pendatu said they are also exploring the possibility of developing natural gas and other natural resources in BARMM, particularly in the Liguasan Marsh.

Despite BARMM still being considered the poorest region, Pendatu emphasized the importance of continuing the ongoing efforts of the Marcos administration to bridge development gaps and be at par with other neighboring regions. This includes improving Mindanao’s power sector to sustain investments in the region. Presidential News Desk