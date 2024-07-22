“Carina” maintains strength while decelerating over Philippine Sea

Tropical storm “Carina” maintained its strength while it decelerated over the Philippine Sea on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

In a bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said “Carina” was last spotted 365 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora.

“Carina” is also forecast to intensify over the next four days due to a favorable environment, said Pagasa.

It is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm by Sunday night and reach typhoon category by Monday evening.

It had maximum winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 105 kilometers per hour.

“Carina” is moving almost stationary, according to Pagasa.

The southwest monsoon, enhanced by “Carina” and Tropical Storm Prapiroon (formerly “Butchoy”), is expected to bring moderate to intense rains over the western portion of Luzon from Monday to Tuesday.

Pagasa said “Carina” is forecast to move generally north-northwestward to northward from Sunday to Tuesday.

It is expected to remain far from the Philippine landmass and leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday night or Thursday morning while moving near the islands in the Ryukyu archipelago. Jaspearl Tan/DMS