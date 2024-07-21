Metro Manila on alert for Marcos' State of the Nation Address: PNP

Metro Manila went on alert last Friday as the nation's capital girds for the third State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, told dzBB on Saturday that 23,000 policemen will secure Marcos' address, with 6,000 to be placed at the Batasang Pambansa Complex and Commonwealth Avenue as Task Force Manila Shield was activated.

A gun ban began on Saturday until Monday, the PNP said.

Fajardo said the PNP is implementing security operations to cope with threats. Checkpoints inside and outside Metro Manila were set up. DMS

Story 7

''Carina'' becomes tropical storm, tropical depression ''Butchoy'' leaves Philippine Area of Responsibility

''Carina'', has become a tropical storm and is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon along with Tropical Depression ''Butchoy'' to bring moderate to heavy rains over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said ''Carina'' was located 630 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora. It was moving west-northwest with winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

''Hoisting of Wing Signal No.1 over extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern portion of Northern Luzon is not ruled out,'' said Pagasa.

''Butchoy'' left the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of Pagasa's 11 am report.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will bring gusty conditions over Kalayaan Islands Saturday and Sunday, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Zambales, Bataan and Metro Manila on Monday, Pagasa said.

''Carina'' and the southwest monsoon is forecast to bring moderate seas over the coastal waters along the eastern seaboard of the country. Pagasa said mariners or motor bancas and similarly-sized vessels are advised to take precautions before heading out to sea. DMS