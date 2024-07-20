Marcos respects Sara's decision not to serve another Cabinet post

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. respects the decision of Vice President Sara Duterte not to serve another Cabinet post after she resigned as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

“That’s her decision,” Marcos said on Friday at the sidelines of the distribution of financial assistance to farmers and fisherfolk in the province of Apayao.

The President made the remarks when asked to react to Duterte’s statement that she will not serve in another Cabinet post in the Marcos administration.

A total of P771.3 million in financial assistance, government services, and programs was distributed by President Marcos to farmers and fisherfolk in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

He said the government has allotted over P1.758 billion for Cordillera’s major infrastructure projects and P83.744 million for La Nina preparation. Presidential News Desk