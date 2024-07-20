「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P3,670
$100=P5815

7月20日のまにら新聞から

MIAA says international carriers at NAIA ''remain unaffected'' by system issues

［ 170 words｜2024.7.20｜英字 (English) ］

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has monitored system issues affecting operations of two local airlines at NAIA, attributed to a cyber incident involving CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity provider. As of 4 pm, international carriers at NAIA remain unaffected.

CrowdStrike confirmed on July 19, that it has identified widespread instances of "BSODs" (Blue Screen of Deaths) on Windows hosts, indicating system crashes on Microsoft's Windows operating system.

A global cyber disruption is affecting critical services including flights, banking, and company operations in various countries such as Singapore, the United States, and Australia. This disruption, linked to Microsoft's Windows, appears to be related to an issue with cybersecurity software from CrowdStrike.

In response to the situation, MIAA has mobilized additional manpower to manage extended queues at check-in counters and will provide "Malasakit Kits" to affected passengers.

MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines has directed all terminal managers to closely monitor developments and offer necessary assistance as required. The Medical Division is also on high alert to respond promptly to any medical emergencies. MIAA

前の記事2024年7月20日 次の記事2024年7月20日