DICT monitoring software outage as banks, airline firms report issues

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), through the Cybersecurity Bureau and the National Computer Emergency Response Team, is monitoring the ongoing software outage allegedly caused by a faulty update of a cybersecurity provider.

This outage is affecting companies globally, including those in the Philippines, that use the cybersecurity product.

DICT said they are in continuous communication with relevant stakeholders to obtain detailed information and assess the full impact of this incident.

Banks and airports have reported issues due to a global outage affecting Microsoft operating systems.

In their advisories, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Metrobank and Union Bank of the Philippines reported that some of its operations were affected by the Microsoft outage.

The central bank said it is ''closely monitoring the global Microsoft and Crowdstrike outage.''

It added ''some Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-supervised financial institutions have experienced disruptions but are addressing the issue, while some already restored affected systems.''

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines is preparing for the increase in passengers waiting at airports due to a system issue affecting operations.

''There is already congestion at Davao International Airport Passenger Terminal Building caused by the system issue in Cebu Pacific, leading to delays and two flight cancellations,'' said CAAP.

Cebu Pacific, in its account at X (formerly Twitter), said it is ''experiencing technical issues, reportedly related to technology provider CrowdStrike, which caused a global Microsoft system outage.'' ''This is a developing situation,'' it added.

Cebu Pacific said the ''technical issue requires us to handle affected processes manually, potentially causing delays.''

Six international Cebu Pacific were cancelled Friday while two foreign trips on Saturday were put off.

Technical issues are also affecting AirAsia Philippines, which was confirmed by its partner Navitaire. ''Our top priority is to minimize any impact on our guests and ensure that all systems are restored to full functionality as soon as possible,'' said AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Head and First Officer Steve Dalisan. DMS