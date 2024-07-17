DMW systems get hit by ransomware

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Tuesday its online systems were hit by a ransomware attack and that it had to temporarily go offline.

“As a result of a ransomware attack on DMW online systems, the Department through its Management Information Technology System had to take pre-emptive measures to protect OFW (overseas Filipino workers) data and information, such as taking the systems offline,” the DMW said in a statement.

“While efforts to restore online systems are ongoing, electronic or online systems that issue OECs/OFW Passes and OFW information sheets and other online services may not be used temporarily,” it added.

The DMW assured OFWs that databases containing their information were not affected by the attack and that it is coordinating Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to restore the online systems.

The agency advised OFWs who want to secure OFW or OEC passes to head to the DMW National Office, Regional Offices and extensions, One-stop Shops, and Migrant Workers Assistance Centers for the manual processing of their passes.

It also directed OFWs who want to get their information sheets to request it through email or Facebook Messenger.

The DMW said it is also coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and airport authorities for the smooth departure of the OFWs.

“The DMW apologizes for inconveniences to the OFWs and members of their families and is exerting all efforts to continue serving OFWs while instituting stronger measures to protect their information,” it said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS