Despite decrease in Chinese ships in WPS, the impact of BCM "still remain to be seen": Philippine Navy

The number of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea has decreased compared to previous month but the Philippine Navy noted that changes in the situation in the area following the recent bilateral consultation mechanism (BCM) is "still remains to be seen".

"We are continuously monitoring the number of ships in the West Philippine Sea, based on the numbers for the past one month we have seen a decrease". Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesman for the West Philippine Sea said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"ff ever this is related to the BCM talks, it still remains to be seen," he added.

Trinidad said the impact of the recent BCM or any changes in the behavior of China in the West Philippine Sea will be seen in the next rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission for the troops in Ayungin Shoal.

"We will know about this when we conduct the next RoRe but for now our basis for assessment is the number of ships that we have monitored," he said.

"In the short term we haven't seen any indications yet. I mentioned for the past month, the highest number of our monitoring is 153 PLA Navy, Coast Guard and maritime militia. For the past three weeks there has been a decrease, whether this is because of the BCM or not, it still remains to be seen," he added.

Trinidad did not give specific details about the next RoRe mission but he confirmed that since the incident on June 17, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have not yet conducted another RoRe for troops stationed in BRP Sierra Madre.

"The details of the conduct of the RoRe are at the level of western command so the moment they believe it is feasible subject to the guidance from higher headquarters the RoRe will be conducted," he said. Robina Asido/DMS