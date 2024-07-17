PH, China raise South China Sea hotline to highest level: officials

The Philippines and China are raising to the presidential office and top diplomats officials who can call each other through an emergency mechanism if new incidents break out in the West Philippine Sea, sources said Tuesday.

The new agreement called "Arrangement on Improving Philippines-China Maritime Communication Mechanisms" was signed during a bilateral consultation meeting hosted by Manila on July 2.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said both sides signed and agreed to discuss how this mechanism, but did not provide details.

Two officials said the agreement opens "new channels for communication" between representatives who will be named by the two countries.

Chinese and Philippine officials are still working to draft the guidelines to enforce the maritime communications mechanism. The next bilateral consultation on the territorial disputes will be hosted by China in a date still to be agreed on by both sides. DMS