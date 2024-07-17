Phivolcs, JICA collaborate to enhance monitoring of earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanoes

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) teamed up to enhance the monitoring and the spreading of information about earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanoes.

In a statement, Phivolcs said that this was done through a technical cooperation project for Capacity Development for Monitoring and Information Dissemination of Earthquake, Tsunami and Volcano.

JICA Chief Representative Takema Sakamoto, Science and Technology Renato Solidum, Jr., and Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol formalized the partnership through the signing of the record of discussions at the Phivolcs Auditorium in Quezon City.

“As hazard-prone countries, the Philippines and Japan share common experiences when it comes to disasters. This collaborative effort intends to enhance the country's earthquake monitoring and tsunami early warning capabilities through the DOST-PHIVOLCS by incorporating Japan's best practices,” Phivolcs said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS