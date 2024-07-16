Power rates to go up in July, says Meralco

Power rates will increase in July, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced Monday.

In an advisory, Meralco said the power rate will increase by P2.1496 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), bringing the overall rate to P11.6012 per kWh from June’s P9.4516 per kWh.

This translates to an increase of P430 for customers consuming P200 kWh.

According to Meralco, the higher rates were due to “higher generation charge as power costs normalized following artificially low rates last month”.

In June, power rates were reduced by P1.9623, making the overall rate P9.4516 per kWh.