PNP ready for Marcos' third State of the Nation Address

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday that it is “all systems go” for the security of President Ferdinand Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In an interview with dzBB, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they had not monitored any threats a week before the SONA.

“We are continually preparing and we are all systems go almost a week before the SONA. We are prepared to face any threats that we monitor but for now, there are no serious threats to the security of the SONA. The Philippine National Police, together with the Armed Forces and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) are ready. Last week, we held a joint peace, security, and coordinating meeting to enhance and prepare for the security concerns that we monitor,” Fajardo said.

She assured the public that the police, AFP, PCG, and other law enforcement agencies will ensure that the SONA will be smooth and peaceful.

Fajardo said there could be minor adjustments in their implementation of security in Commonwealth if the Quezon City government releases a permit to rally to protesters.

“Every year we expect the SONA, and as we have said before, this is always part of our priorities and we are following a security template. As I said earlier, we are almost at the final stage. If we make some minor adjustments, maybe it will pertain to enforcing security in the Commonwealth if the local government of Quezon City releases a permit to allow rallies. Other than that, we are not anticipating any major security concern but we are studying all threats. We have a contingency plan that’s why will only make minor adjustments if ever there will be adjustments,” Fajardo said

According to Fajardo, the PNP will be deploying around 22,000 personnel during the SONA.

“In the surrounding areas of Quezon City, we will deploy more or less, around 5,000 to 6,000 personnel. As a whole, we will be deploying around 22,000,” Fajardo said.

“We will also be activating what we call the Manila Shield wherein the police from nearby provinces and regions like those in Central Luzon and Southern Tagalog will help in monitoring our border control to guide our countrymen who will enter and exit Metro Manila,” she said.

Fajardo said that the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has released advisories discouraging protesters from burning effigies and warned that those who will do so will face charges for violating Batas Pambansa 880 which states that people conducting rallies are not allowed to burn any objects in streets or thoroughfares. Jaspearl Tan/DMS