Seventy-six percent of Filipinos 'disapprove' of government's performance to control inflation

A recent Pulse Asia survey shows that 76 percent of Filipinos "disapprove" of the government's performance in controlling inflation.

"Filipinos continue to be most concerned about the need to control inflation," it stated.

The survey shows that only five percent of Filipinos approved the national administration's performance in controlling inflation in the country while 76 percent voted for disapproval and 19 percent were undecided.

The survey also shows that the majority of Filipinos consider inflation as the most urgent national concern in the country as it gathers an overall vote of 72 percent, followed by wage increase with 44 percent votes and poverty reduction that garners 32 votes.

From February to May, inflation rose from 2.8 percent to 3.9 percent in May before declining to 3.7 percent in June. The government set a target of 2 to 4 percent for inflation in 2024.

It stated that the majority or 77 percent of the respondents are from Mindanao, 74 percent from Balance Luzon, 67 percent in NCR and 66 percent from Visayas.

However, only five percent of the Filipinos believed that "defending the integrity of the Philippine territory against foreigners" is the most urgent national concern in the country as it got the fourth lowest rank in the survey.

The survey conducted from June 17 to 24 this year using face-to-face interviews was participated by 2,400 adult Filipinos nationwide. Robina Asido/DMS