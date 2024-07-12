Davao City finally gets police chief

After two changes in naming Davao City's police chief on Wednesday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) named Col. Hansel Marantan as its new acting top cop.

Marantan, who was involved in a 2013 shooting in Antimonan was dismissed from the PNP but news reports said he was reinstated by the National Police Commission in 2017 following an appeal.

He replaced Col. Sherwin Butil, who was earlier named acting Davao City chief, on Wednesday, replacing Col. Lito Patay. Patay took over from Col. Rolindo Soguilon, who along with 20 others cops, were relieved following a reorganization order on Monday.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP’s public information officer, said there is no other reason for Marantan’s designation except that he is qualified for the post.

“Some of you know the caliber of Col. Marantan. He is more than qualified to be designated as the acting city director of the Davao City Police Office,” Fajardo said in a news briefing at Camp Crame.

Fajardo said there was nothing unusual with what happened in Davao, stressing it also happens to other police units.

“We want to assure everyone na this is far from reality yung sinasabi na dinudugtong itong mga nangyayari sa Davao because of the current political issues,” she said. DMS