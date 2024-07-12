PNP receives calls after announcement of P10 million reward for info on Quiboloy’s location

The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed on Thursday that they have received calls on their hotlines about embattled televangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s whereabouts after the announcement of a P10 million award.

In a press briefing, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said Davao regional police director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III informed her that people called their hotlines to give information about Quiboloy’s location.

“According to him, there were people who called the hotlines after the reward was announced. Many people provided information. We will not immediately accept this. Maybe there are people who are trying to distract our focus on where we think we could find the wanted persons we are searching for,” Fajardo told reporters.

“All of this will go through a validation and vetting process so we can filter out the prank calls. But definitely, all the information going through the hotlines that are posted there are being validated by PRO-11,” Fajardo said.

Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. on Monday said they will be offering a P10 million reward to anyone who could provide information that could lead to the arrest of Quiboloy and a P5 million reward for those who could give information on his five co-accused.

In response, Quiboloy’s lawyer Ferdinand Topacio dared Abalos to reveal the names of the private donors who gave the reward money and also questioned the motives of the donors.

He also said the amount of the reward money was “discriminatory” and “disproportionate” to Quiboloy’s charges.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. justified the reward, saying that there was nothing wrong with private individuals helping the government bring Quiboloy to justice.

He also challenged the pastor to face his charges and stop hiding. Jaspearl Tan/DMS