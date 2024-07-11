Marcos says Kris' Aquino's sons made ''personal'' visit to First Lady Liza, who is their aunt

The visit of the sons of Kris Aquino, Joshua (Josh) and James (Bimby), to the office of First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos was “personal,” according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The President described the visit as a “human interaction” between the families of the Aquinos and the Marcoses.

“It’s sort of I suppose, put a little more ? how do you say ? personal, a human interaction between our families,” the President told reporters on the sidelines of the impounding process ceremony of the Upper Wawa Dam in Rizal.

Josh and Bimby are sons of actress-TV host Kris Aquino, sister of the late former president Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III and daughter of the late former president Corazon Aquino and former senator Benigno Aquino Jr.

Marcos said the First Lady is the aunt of the Aquino siblings.

“But what the reports did not say is that Liza is their aunt. Dahil ang kanyang auntie ay napangasawa si Don Pepe (Cojuangco), the eldest brother of Cory,” he explained.

“So, they are related. Kaya’t hindi naman nakakapagtaka, kilang-kilala niya si ? kilalang kilala niya ‘yung mga pamangkin niya very well. So, that ? and so, they came at nagbiyahe sila, bumalik may dalang pasalubong. Iyon lang naman. Dinala nila ‘yung pasalubong kay First Lady,” he added.

Marcos made the remarks when asked about the nature of the visit of the Aquino siblings. He was also quizzed on the relations between the Marcos and Aquino families after the 1986 EDSA revolution.

He explained that Josh and Bimby asked help from the First Lady for travel arrangements. The First Lady granted assistance, he added.

“Sabi lang magpapasalamat sila. And so ? I think it was a very fine gesture on the part of the Aquino family,” Marcos added.

Marcos said the Aquinos and the Marcoses have always been okay. “We just don’t agree politically,” he added. | Presidential News Desk