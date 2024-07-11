AFP expresses concern over Chinese carrier strike group in Balintang Channel

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) expressed concern over the deployment of a Chinese carrier strike group in Balintang Channel.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Padilla issued her statement after Taiwan Defense Minister Wellington Koo confirmed the passage of the People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) Shandong’s carrier strike group

along the Balintang Channel, the waters between Taiwan and Philippines.

Koo noted that the Chinese aircraft carrier "went further south, through the Balintang Channel" and "did not pass through the Bashi Channel" which is the usual route of the Chinese military assets heading to the Pacific Ocean.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) notes the deployment of a Chinese carrier strike group in the Philippine Sea with concern," she said.

"We emphasize the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region and urge all parties to adhere to international laws and norms, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," she added.

Padilla stressed that the "AFP remains committed to safeguarding our maritime interests and ensuring the security of our nation's territorial waters through continued vigilance."

Taiwan's defense ministry detected 36 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters and nuclear-capable H-6 bombers heading to the Western Pacific to carry out drills with the Shandong.

Reports from foreign media said that the Chinese warships are conducting training exercises with Russian corvettes while patrolling in the Philippine Sea.

AFP Public Affairs Office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad assures that the bilateral exercise between China and Russia in the Philippine Sea is being monitored by the military.

"The AFP is committed to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. We will continue to monitor this situation to ensure Philippine sovereign rights are not violated," he said.

"We emphasize the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region and urge all parties to adhere to international laws and norms," he added. Robina Asido/DMS