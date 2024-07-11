Defense chief says RAA is ''none of China's business"

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between Philippines and Japan is "none of China's business", Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said Wednesday.

Teodoro made his remarks after China criticized the agreement between Japan and the Philippines which was signed on Monday,

"The RAA is a bilateral agreement between Japan and the Philippines so it is a matter internal to Japan and Philippines so it is actually none of China's business because China would then be interfering in the internal affairs of both Japan and the Philippines," he said in an ambush interview in Taguig City.

"If I state a comment regarding something that, for example their economic, coercive diplomacy or whatnot, they will say that I'm interfering in their internal affairs, same thing here," he added.

Following the signing of RAA on Monday, China Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian in a press conference in Beijing stressed that "the exchange and cooperation between countries should not undermine the mutual understanding and trust between other countries in the region" and "should not threaten regional peace and stability, target any third party, or harm the interests of any third party."

"The Asia-Pacific region does not need any military bloc, still less groupings that incite bloc confrontation or a new Cold War," Lian said.

"Any move that undermines regional peace and stability, and harms regional solidarity and cooperation will be met with vigilance and opposition from people in regional countries," he added.

The RAA was signed by Teodoro and Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko in the presence of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. , Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Japanese Defense Minister Kihara Minoru after the joint courtesy call in Malacanang on July 8. Robina Asido/DMS