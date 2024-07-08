Magnitude Five quake rattles Northern Samar

A magnitude five earthquake shook Northern Samar on Sunday afternoon, state seismologists said.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicenter of the quake was recorded nine kilometers north of Lope De Vega, Northern Samar at 1:01 pm.

It had a depth of 82 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs said it was expecting aftershocks.

Intensity IV was felt in Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, Mondragon, Palapag, San Roque, Pambujan, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, San Isidro, Victoria, Silvino Lobos, and Catubig in Northern Samar; and in Calbayog and Santa Margarita City in Samar. Intensity III was reported in Allen, Laoang, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Capul and Biri in Northern Samar; Arteche, San Policarpo, Dolores, Oras, Can-avid, Taft, San Julian, and Sulat in Eastern Samar; and Gandara, Tarangnan, City of Catbalogan, San Jorge, Motiong, Paranas, Pinabacdao, Calbiga, Villareal, Jiabong, and San Sebastian in Samar while Intensity II was felt in Santa Rita and Basey in Samar; Borongan City, Maydolong, Llorente, and Hernani in Eastern Samar; Tacloban City, Babatngon and San Miguel in Leyte.

In instrumental intensities, Intensity IV was monitored in San Roque, Northern Samar; Intensity III in Gandara, Samar; Intensity II in Can-avid, Eastern Samar; and Catbalogan City in Samar; and Intensity I in Mapanas, Northern Samar; and Abuyog, Dulag, and Carigara in Leyte. Jaspearl Tan/DMS