Marcos salutes troops in Mindanao for weakening Abu Sayyaf

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday hailed government forces in Mindanao for successfully minimizing the threat posed by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and other enemies of the state in the province.

At the same time, Marcos called on the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) not to be complacent as the mission to completely destroy the government’s nemeses is not yet over.

“I have to congratulate all of you who have worked to achieve this success, who have worked very hard and have made many sacrifices so that we can now say that the capabilities of the main threat, which is the ASG, have been severely reduced,” President Marcos said during his visit to the headquarters of the 11th Infantry Division (ID) in Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Jolo, Sulu.

“Now, that does not mean that the mission is over. As you can imagine, mayroon pa diyan na papasok na baka gustong mag-organize ulit kaya’t kailangan pa rin nating bantayan,” the President said.

As the Commander-in-Chief, Marcos said he was briefed by the military command in Sulu on the very constant drop in the insurgents’ capabilities, manpower, and number of firearms they possess.

“Ang assessment na nga ay ‘yung threat is only from individual actors. Wala na silang units na gumagalaw as a unit. They are … basically (neutralized)... We have dismantled their machinery for causing, for bringing terror,” he added.

Marcos was also informed about the diminishing threat posed by other terrorist groups.

“We also spoke briefly about the continuing threat of outside terrorist groups coming in, ‘yung mga Al-Qaeda inspired, ‘yung mga ISIS-inspired na dating nakikita nating pumapasok dito ay mukha namang hindi na … tayo masyadong nate-threaten tungkol sa ganyang klase,” he reported.

The President also mentioned AFP’s shift to external defense amid the emerging regional threats, particularly in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

He said the government carried out organizational change, especially the creation of a task force with a maritime force and the Navy. The goal is to beef up the Philippine Coast Guard’s presence and police the area.

“(I)to ‘yung mga gagawin natin para maging mas secure tayo lalong-lalo na dito sa area ninyo dahil I’m sure that there are many, many instances na mayroon tayong report na mga dumadaan na barko,” Marcos told the troops.

“So, we just have to keep vigilant and to continue to watch what is going on and to make sure that namo-monitor natin lahat ng nangyayari,” he added. Presidential News Desk