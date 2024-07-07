Deployment of US Mid-Range Capability missile in PH threatens regional security: Chinese envoy

The deployment of the United States Mid-Range Capability missile system in the Philippines "gravely threatens regional countries’ security" and "undermines regional peace and stability," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

This was the response of Mao Ning when asked about the deployment of the MRC missile system of the United States Army in the Philippines during the press conference in Beijing.

"On the US deployment of the Mid-Range Capability missile system in the Philippines... The deployment is a move to turn back the wheel of history, and it gravely threatens regional countries’ security, undermines regional peace and stability, and goes against the common pursuit of people in the region for peace and development," she said.

"We urge relevant countries to listen to the call of countries in the region and step back from the wrong path as soon as possible," she added.

Col. Louie Dema-ala, Philippine Army public affairs office chief confirmed that the MRC of the US Army may stay in the country until September or by the end of the year depending on the evaluation of the Salaknib exercise between the US and Philippine Army.

"Salaknib Phase 2 will culminate in September 2024. The employment and redeployment of the MRC will still depend on the result of the training evaluation that will be conducted to ensure that the training objectives of Salaknib had been met. As long as we have not met these objectives, we will still need the MRC here in the country," he said.

"We plan to maximize our personnel training takeaways with this capability (MRC) for us to be a responsive Army and be able to provide our troops with added knowledge and skills on the weapon’s technology to improve the interoperability of the joint and combined operations with the U.S. forces," he added.

Dema-ala noted that the schedule of the MRC's movement back to the United States will depend on the "result of the training evaluation that will be done after the culmination of the Salaknib Exercise."

Dema-ala said the last training on the familiarization of MRC was done last June 27 but he stressed that the exercise does not include an actual live fire drill.

"A one-day training focused on MRC familiarization on its basic operations. No maneuver drills or live fire exercises that were conducted," he said.

Dema-ala noted that training and familiarization of the MRC is important because the Philippine Army may consider its acquisition in the future.

"As of now there is no plan yet to acquire MRC but maybe in the future it can be considered. Why do we need to train - simply to provide our troops an added knowledge and skills on the weapon’s technology to improve the interoperability of the joint and combined operations with the US forces," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced to resume its production of intermediate and shorter range nuclear-capable missiles and consider its deployment after the United States brought missiles to the Philippines and Denmark.

It can be recalled that the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system was brought to the country by the US Army as part of this year's Balikatan exercises that run from April 22 to May 10, 2024. Robina Asido/DMS