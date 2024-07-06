Teach Philippine history to students, Marcos tells incoming education secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday called on incoming Education Secretary Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara to make sure Philippine history is taught to students.

“The one thing I asked of him (Angara) was to please teach our children Philippine history,” President Marcos said on the sidelines of the government aid distribution for farmers and fisherfolk in Patikul, Sulu.

“Because I have seen my children’s workbooks, and there’s very little said about the history of the Philippines,” the President said in a media interview.

The President stressed the relevance of learning the country’s history.

“For me, that is so important, for the simple reason that that is what will make a child understand what it means to be a Filipino,” he said.

President Marcos said teaching Philippine history to students will make them realize, “Ito ang pinagdaanan ng aming lahi kaya kami nandito, kaya ganito kami, kaya ganyan ang ugali namin dahil sa aming kasaysayan.”

Angara will take the helm of DepEd on July 19, replacing Vice President Sara Duterte. Presidential News Desk