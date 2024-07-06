Kazuya commends PH role in keeping peace, stability in region

By Robina Asido

Despite regional challenges especially in the East and South China Sea, Ambassador Endo Kazuya of the Embassy of Japan commended the important role of the Philippines in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

In his statement during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), Endo emphasized the present challenges in the region that include tensions in the South China and East China Sea, the situation in Taiwan Strait, the provocative military posture of North Korea and the deteriorating situation after the coup d’etat in Myanmar.

"In this context, the Philippines’ role in maintaining regional stability and security is undoubtedly important. I would like to commend the Philippines’ firm stance in championing a maritime order based on the rule of law," he said.

Endo also reiterated that "Japan is seriously concerned about repeated acts that obstruct freedom of navigation and increase tension in the region including the recent dangerous behavior that resulted in the damage to the Philippine vessels and the injuries to Filipinos" in the June 17 rotation and resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

"Japan is concerned by unlawful maritime claims and .... opposes the dangerous and coercive use of Coast Guard and Maritime Militia vessels in the South China Sea," he said.

As the defense and foreign ministers of the two countries are set to hold a 2+2 meeting on Monday, Endo said "look forward to early conclusion of the RAA (reciprocal access agreement)."

"We expect to see further progress in promoting exchanges between the self defense forces and the Armed Forces of the Philippines. We also expect strengthening cooperation between maritime law enforcement agencies and cooperation in economic security," he said.

"Japan will continue to cooperate with the international community including the Philippines and the United States in order to uphold an free and open international order based on the rule of law" he added.

In his remarks, National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano expressed his gratitude to the JSDF for their continued support and assistance to the Philippines.

"On behalf of the grateful Filipino nation, I thank the JSDF for extending its service to the Philippines by offering support and assistance in terms of promoting and maintaining peace and stability in our jurisdictions and the region boosting our defense postures and upgrading of equipment expanding aids in humanitarian assistance and disaster response among other important pursuits," he said.

"It is our earnest hope that the Philippine and Japan through our deepening defense relation continue to meet each other on common grounds as we celebrate this achievement, " he added.

As he congratulated the JSDF, AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. noted that the AFP and the JSDF are bound to a common goal to uphold peace and security" in both borders.

"As we celebrate this historic milestone let us also look into the future with optimism and determination the continued modernization and strengthening of both the JSDF and AFP are essential to meeting new challenges," he said.

"We continue to work closely with a common vision of stronger security and deterrence capability to ensure a comprehensive defense architecture in the name of peace in our region and in the global community," said Brawner.

"On behalf of the AFP, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to our brothers in arms the JSDF on their 70th anniversary. May our partnership continue to flourish guided by the enduring values of peace cooperation and more importantly friendship," he added.

The event was also attended by Ambassador MaryKay Carlson of the United States Embassy, Senator Francis Tolentino, former Senator Franklin Drilon, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson on the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela and others. DMS