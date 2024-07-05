Yakishime-Earth Metamorphosis exhibit opens

An exhibit highlighting a traditional art form developed in Japan since the 12th century, opened Wednesday at the Bonifacio Global City.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya delivered a message at the opening reception of Yakishime-Earth Metamorphosis.

"Potentially, 'Yakishime' has a significant role in promotion of Japanese art and culture in its variety and use," said Endo.

He mentioned the wide use of the Yakishime ware such as in Japanese cuisine, tablewares, flower arrangement, and even in tea ceremonies.

Yakishime involves the rigorous yet delicate process of molding and forming clay under intense heat, which then results into the production of exquisite pieces of ceramics.

The opening reception event was organized by the Japan Foundation Manila.

Joining the ambassador was his wife, Endo Akiko, Victorino Manalo, chairperson of the National Commission of Culture and Arts (NCCA), Suzuki Ben, director of the Japan Foundation Manila, in the opening event.

The exhibition will start from July 4 to July 31 at the 2nd Floor North Gallery of the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in Bonifacio Global City and is free of charge. It will continue its journey in Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art (ILOMOCA), this August

It can be visited every Tuesday to Friday from 11 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm. The Metropolitan Museum of Manila is closed every Sunday, Monday, and public holidays. Marie Manalili/DMS