PDEA says 6, 413 high value targets arrested under Marcos admin

At least 6,413 high-value targets in the illegal drug trade were arrested under the administration of President Marcos, according to the latest data of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

They are among 97,445 drug suspects who were arrested in 71,591 operations across the country since July 1, 2022.

The number of barangays that remain drug-affected is at 6,691 while 22,825 were cleared of illegal drugs.

Up to 9,795.54 kilos of shabu, cocaine and marijuana, and 96,550 pieces of the party drug ecstasy with an estimated value of P44.69 billion were seized.

Law enforcement authorities have also dismantled 1,021 drug dens and a clandestine drug laboratory nationwide, PDEA said. DMS