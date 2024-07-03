Makati eyes to adapt Japanese training materials for disaster and risk reduction management

The Makati Disaster and Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) marked the first day of a training program on Tuesday which will last until Friday at the University of Makati.

Plus Arts,a non-profit organization, introduced the Iza! Kaeru Caravan, a creative and interactive disaster risk reduction drills that can be used by everyone, especially young students.

The Iza! Kaeru Caravan has five activity-based games and five educational games that can be revised depending on the accessibility of materials in Makati.

The training was participated by selected teachers from various primary to secondary schools in Makati.

The objective of the workshop for Tuesday is to localize Japanese education material for Makati, develop their own materials, and test the material among students.

The participants were grouped into 12 groups where they were assigned to develop ten training materials and make two additional creative training materials.

In an interview with Nagata Hirokazu, chairperson of Plus Arts NPO, he said Plus Arts never markets nor sells their services not until a government entity, like Makati, requests for it.

“We’re not saying that this is what everyone should have unless they request for it”, he added.

Back in April 2024, the Makati DRRM together with Arts Plus NPO conducted Ideate: Program Development Training also with the same participants this Tuesday.

On October 11, there will be a launch of the Family and Community Resilience Fair where the developed training materials will also be officially introduced to the public. Marie Manalili/DMS