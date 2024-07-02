QC police district to deploy at least 6,000 cops for State of the Nation Address

At least 6,000 officers of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) will secure the third State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 22.

QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said they will deploy ''a sufficient number of plainclothes police officers.''

The figure does not include augmentation from the National Capital Region Police Office, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

Among areas they will monitor are the stretch of Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City Memorial Circle and IBP Road leading the Batasang Pambansa Complex

Maranan said they hope to talk to members of cause-oriented groups who will hold anti-government demonstrations on July 22. DMS