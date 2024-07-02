Philippines' oldest political prisoner released on Sunday

The country's oldest political prisoner was released from Bilibid on Sunday.

Gerardo Dela Pena, 85, left prison around 9:30 pm, said Fides Lim, spokesperson of Kapatid, a support group of political prisoners.

Dela Pena was welcomed by his son, Melcor, and members of human rights group Kapatid who pushed for his release due to his age and declining health.

Lim thanked Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla for facilitating Dela Pena’s release, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and non-governmental organizations which contributed to their cause.

A former head of the Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA)’s Camarines Norte chapter, Dela Pena was arrested in Vinzons, Camarines Norte last March 21, 2013 for a murder case.

Dela Pena was convicted of the crime at 75. DMS