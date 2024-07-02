Marcos vows continued support to AFP's capability development

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. graced on Monday the 77th founding anniversary of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) in Pampanga where he vowed the administration’s stern support to the capability development of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In his speech, Marcos said consistent efforts are being undertaken by the administration such as acquiring additional air assets, enhancing cyber warfare communication systems; and pursuing base development programs.

“We have likewise acquired additional aircraft, as well as advanced radar systems, which have transformed our operational readiness and enhanced our operational reach,” Marcos said.

“Indeed, these assets contribute to an agile Air Force?capable of protecting our nation, our people, and our resources; and dedicated to ensure that we are ready to face challenges with advanced precision, speed, and force,” he added.

Marcos expressed joy to join the “faithful guardians” of the Philippine aerial domain in their anniversary. He recognized the PAF for soaring through the skies, “gallantly embodying the Filipinos’ enduring spirit of freedom.”

The President extended his deepest gratitude to the valiant officers and personnel of the PAF led by Lt Gen. Stephen Parreno. He also congratulated PAF personnel who were awarded for outstanding performance.

The PAF organizes, trains and equips forces for prompt and sustained air operations to defend the Philippines.

“As your Commander-in-Chief, I assure you of this Administration’s support in prioritizing your welfare, ensuring that you are well attended to in terms of overall health and wellness so you may perform your duties effectively and safely,” Marcos said.

“Let it be known that your unparalleled dedication and noble duty to our nation are hereby recognized," he added.

“Together, let us fortify our efforts to build a stronger Air Force and Armed Forces of the Philippines that will serve as an instrument for peace and for unity, a catalyst for nation-building, and a vanguard of stability.”

Marcos said the government has taken significant steps that complement and boost the administration’s vision for a stronger and more capable Air Force through increased maritime domain awareness within the Philippine Air Force Defense Identification Zone.

“We have likewise supported internal security operations, which have resulted in the surrender and neutralization of over two hundred and fifty members of local insurgency groups,” the Commander-in-Chief said.

“We have also heightened our international defense and security engagements by sustaining our talks with our foreign military counterparts and participating in multiple bilateral and multilateral military exercises,” he added.

Marcos said the significant steps taken by the government to boost PAF capability are a testament of the government’s stern resolve to contribute to the global peace and security.

“In all of these, the selfless women and men of the Air Force have been nothing short of exemplary, especially in your efforts to provide prompt assistance by regularly conducting humanitarian and disaster response operations,” he added.

The President urged the PAF to move forward guided by the ideals of a Bagong Pilipinas and remain united in their mission “to protect our skies, defend our lands, and serve the Filipino people.” Presidential News Desk