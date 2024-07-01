Five killed as firecracker warehouse explodes in Zamboanga City

Five persons died while 38 were injured after an explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Zamboanga City on Saturday, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said.

The blast also affected several residential and commercial buildings around Marquez Drive, Barangay Tetuan, where the explosion took place.

The Bureau of Fire Protection estimated the damage reached P62.5 million. It added that the Zamboanga City Fire Department said a house was destroyed and 15 other structures were partially damaged.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe ordered authorities to investigate the incident and help those who were affected by the blast.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said he has directed Zamboanga Peninsula regional labor department office to look into the explosion.

Laguesma said said operations at the firecracker warehouse will be temporarily halted.

It will only be lifted after needed safety measures have been put in place," said the labor chief.

Similarly, he said the Department of Labor and Employment will be extending assistance to the affected workers. DMS