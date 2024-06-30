4.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Antique

The Philippine Institute of Volcanic and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday, recorded a 4.7 magnitude earthquake in Tibiao, Antique.

Phivolcs said the earthquake struck around 5:21 am, caused by tectonic movements with an epicenter of 11 kilometers northwest of Tibiao.

Intensity V was reported in Tibiao, Culasi and Barbaza, Antique followed by Intensity III in Bugasong, Antique; Madalag, Malinao and Libacao, Aklan.

Instrumental Intensity III was logged in Malinao, Aklan and Intensity II in Pandan, Antique. Marie Manalili/DMS