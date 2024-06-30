DOJ hopeful on Teves’ extradition

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is hopeful the Court of Appeals (CA) in Timor-Lester would decide in favor of the Philippine government’s request to extradite former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.

The government recently requested Timor-Leste for the extradition of Teves so he can face trial in the Philippines on the murder charges filed against him.

In a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday, Department of Justice spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said they anticipate the camp of Teves to file a motion at the Timor-Leste CA against the extradition request made by the government last Tuesday.

“Siguro kung by Monday mag-file na sila, hopefully by the end of next week mayroon na pong decision,” Clavano said.

“Pero binibigyan po kasi sila ng 30 days para mag-file. So, if they exhaust the 30 days, which we anticipate that they will do, then it will be after the 30 days, or after the filing that we will see ‘no kung ano iyong magiging decision ng (Timor-Leste) Court of Appeals,” he explained.

Clavano said the DOJ is looking forward to a decision favorable to the government a few days after Teves’ camp files the motion.

He said the DOJ expects Teves to arrive in the Philippines in July, probably in the last week of the month to face trial.

Reports indicated Teves is facing 10 counts of murder, 12 counts of frustrated murder and four counts of attempted murder before the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 in relation to the March 2, 2023 shooting incident in Pamplona, Negros Oriental. Presidential News Desk