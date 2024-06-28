At least seven alleged NPAs killed in clash with troops in Nueva Ecija

At least seven alleged New People's Army (NPA) members were killed while 10 high powered firearms were recovered in a clash with government troops in Nueva Ecijia on Wednesday, a military official reported Thursday.

This capped a long pursuit by the military from Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya until they were sighted in Nueva Ecija.

Maj. Dondon Canilang, civil military operation officer of the 703rd Infantry Brigade, said the troops of the 84th Infantry Battalion were conducting combat operation when they encounter the alleged rebels under the Komiteng Rehiyong Gitnang Luzon of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Barangay Malbang in Pantabangan on Wednesday afternoon.

He noted that the combat operation was conducted following an aerial operation to pursue the rebels in the hinterlands of Sitio Marikit East, Barangay Abuyo, Alfonso Castaneda, Nueva Vizcaya last June 20.

Lt. Col. Jerald Reyes, commanding officer of the 84th Infantry Battalion, said the hot pursuit operation was part of the unit’s efforts to immediately locate the enemy after they spread fear among the people of Alfonso Castaneda.

Reyes said 10 high powered firearms including three M14 rifles, six M16 rifles, one M16 with M203 attached rifle, one low-powered firearm, subversive documents, and personal belongings from the encounter site were recovered following the clash with the operating troops.

"We recovered seven cadavers from the communist terrorist group and 10 high powered firearms. We stopped their plan to bring back their influence by threatening the community," he said.

"We chased them from Aurora to Nueva Vizcaya now they are here in Nueva Ecija. That is why we thank the community here for their support to our soldiers and we also assure their safety from the threat of the rebels groups," he added.

Brig. Gen. Joseph Norwin Pasamonte, commander of the 703rd Infantry Brigade, called on the members of the communist group to surrender and grab the opportunities offered by the government to live a new life.

“I am deeply saddened that our brother Filipinos died because of the trickery of the CTG. We can prevent further loss of lives if the remaining members would only join us in our mainstream society. We are ready to protect our people who only wants peace and security," he added. Robina Asido/DMS