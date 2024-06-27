Philippines thanks Indonesia, Japan for teamwork during Regional Marine Pollution Exercise

The Philippines, through the Department of Transportation (DOTr), has thanked Japan and Indonesia for their teamwork during the Regional Marine Pollution Exercise (Marpolex) 2024 in Bacolod City Tuesday.

Assistant Transportation Secretary for Maritime Julius Yano represented Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and Transportation Undersecretary for Maritime Elmer Sarmiento during the event.

“I want to sincerely thank the Directorate General of Sea Transportation (DGST) of the Republic of Indonesia and the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) for your unwavering support for this endeavor… to develop our capabilities to combat marine pollution,” Yano said.

Yano acknowledged Coast Guardians for their critical role in protecting, preserving, and conserving the country’s rich marine environment as “environmental warriors.”

Serving as Exercise co-Directors during the Regional Marpolex 2024 are CG Vice Admiral Roy Echeverria (PCG), Rear Admiral Jon Kenedi (DGST), and Captain Sase Koichi (JCG).

PCG Deputy Commandant for Administration Vice Admiral Allan Victor Dela Vega, also graced the event that was followed by a symposium on oil spill response developments and best practices. DOTr