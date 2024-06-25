Former Senator de Lima acquitted of last drug case

Former Senator Leila de Lima on Monday was cleared of her last drug case after the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 206 granted her demurrer to evidence.

In a televised interview with reporters, De Lima said that with the acquittal of all three of her drug charges, she feels “completely free and vindicated”.

“What I am feeling right now is that is that I feel more at peace and I can sleep more soundly. You know, with the grant of our demurrer to evidence, which is tantamount to acquittal, that means I am now completely free and vindicated. It’s very liberating,” she said.

To former President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies, her message was, “You will be held accountable for your sins against the people.”

De Lima also asked her supporters to continue supporting her.

“To those who support me, please don’t disappear. Because after seven years, I am more ready to continue the fight,” she said.

De Lima was released from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in November 2023 on bail after being detained there for six years and eight months over drug cases.

In February 2021, she was first acquitted when the Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 205 dismissed one of her drug charges.

Last month, the Muntinlupa RTC 204 acquitted De Lima and her co-accused of an illegal trading case on the grounds of reasonable doubt.

