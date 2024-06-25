China Coast Guard "Monster' ship spotted near Ayungin Shoal

The world's largest coast guard ship which is Chinese was spotted near Ayungin Shoal on Monday, a maritime security expert said.

In his X (Twitter) , retired US Air Force Col. Ray Powell said China Coast Guard 5901 "passed close" by the grounded Philippine Navy BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on Monday morning.

"At 0900 this morning the world's largest coast guard ship--the 12,000-ton China Coast Guard 5901 often called "The Monster"--passed close by the Philippines' outpost aboard the BRP Sierra Madre at 2nd Thomas (Ayungin) Shoal. It is now headed north," he said.

''The Monster'' was spotted a week after China Coast Guard harassed the rotation and resupply mission of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for the troops in BRP Sierra Madre.

This recent harassment caused severe injury to one of the Filipino soldiers who lost his right thumb as the Chinese Coast Guard boarded their vessel.

The intrusion of "The Monster" ship was also recorded by the Philippine Navy in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal last month. Robina Asido/DMS