AFP spots four Chinese warships off the waters of Balabac Strait

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spotted four Chinese warships off the waters of Balabac Strait in Palawan, days after China Coast Guard harassed the Filipino troops conducting a rotation and resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad on Friday said "four (People's Liberation Army Navy vessels were monitored transiting within 12 nautical miles of Palawan" on Wednesday.

"At 1:49 pm, two of these vessels were identified as the PLAN destroyer Luyang III and the frigate Jiangkai II moving at a speed of 13 knots, both heading southwest," he said.

"The other two vessels, the destroyer Renhai and the replenishment oiler Fuchi , were monitored at 3:56 p.m. moving at a speed of 15 knots, both also heading southwest," he added.

As part of standard operating procedure, Trinidad noted that the four Chinese warships "were challenged and they responded accordingly".

However, he stressed that Balabac Strait is "commonly used by international vessels passing through" the Philippines waters.

"Our capability to monitor and respond to such activities is a testament to our commitment to maritime domain awareness and the protection of our territory, sovereignty, and sovereign rights. Rest assured, the AFP remains vigilant in safeguarding our maritime interests," he said.

Early this month, the AFP also spotted the presence of two Chinese warships off the waters of Basilan Strait.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Padilla noted that the Philippine Navy was able to establish the innocent passage of the two China PLAN vessels in Basilan Strait that is also declared as an international sea lane. Robina Asido/DMS