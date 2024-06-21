Japanese restaurant robbed in Makati

A Japanese restaurant in Makati City was robbed on Monday night, one of the staff confirmed on Thursday.

The incident happened at 10:30 pm at the Ookini Yakitori in Rufino Street, Legazpi Village, Makati City.

In an interview with The Daily Manila Shimbun, the staff revealed that the suspects took a large amount of cash, phones, a staff’s wallet, and a customer’s bag.

“The things that were stolen were three phones, P150,000, a wallet of a staff, and a bag of a Korean customer containing the P150,000,” the staff said.

She said Ookini Yakitori’s management had reported the incident to the police and that they have been visiting the restaurant every night since then.

Following the robbery incident, a sign in Japanese was placed at the entrance of the restaurant warning people that “Makati is recently getting dangerous” and advising customers to press the recently installed doorbell so staff could guide them inside. Jaspearl Tan/DMS