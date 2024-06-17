Gatchalian scores NTC for failure to implement SIM registration law vs POGOs

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian scored the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) for its failure to implement provisions of the SIM registration law leading scammers involved in various Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) to perpetrate various fraud and scamming activities.

"The NTC should do its job of ensuring effective implementation of the SIM registration law. The goal of this legislation is to provide accountability for those using SIM cards and to support law enforcement in tracking perpetrators of crimes committed through phones. But because the NTC has apparently forgotten its responsibility, scammers in the POGO industry continue to use SIM cards unabatedly," Gatchalian said.

He noted that one common denominator among POGOs subjected to police raids is the discovery of a significant number of SIM cards that are being used for fraud and scamming purposes. This is true in the case of the raids conducted against Smartweb Technology Corp. in Pasay City, Zun Yuan Technology located in Bamban, Tarlac, and Lucky South 99 which straddles Porac and Angeles City in Pampanga.

In the case of Zun Yuan, authorities discovered SIM cards bearing false identities, along with various phones and scripts for scamming purposes. Authorities said the SIM cards were being used in undertaking love scams, cryptocurrency scams, and other investment scams. Aside from SIM cards, the search and seizure operations inside the Lucky South 99 also yielded various phone devices, drugs, and torture devices.

According to Gatchalian, Republic Act No. 11934, or the SIM Card Registration Act, was legislated into law with the main objective of reducing, if not eliminating, scams perpetrated through text or online messages. Since the law was enacted on October 10, 2022, scamming activities have risen significantly, contrary to expectations.

"SIM registration is an important tool in combating online crimes that make use of a phone. The NTC should stop sleeping on its job so we can realize this goal," said Gatchalian, who co-authored the SIM Registration Act.

"Hindi dapat ipagwalang-bahala ng NTC ang batas at siguraduhin na maayos ang pagpapatupad ng batas na ito ng mga telco operators," he added.

Gatchalian has been advocating for the closure of POGOs in the country amid increasing incidences of crimes attributed to the industry including human trafficking, illegal detention, kidnapping, and various scamming activities such as love and investment scams that make use of SIM cards.

Story 6

DMW mulls policy against sailing Red Sea

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is studying a policy prohibiting vessels from sailing the Red Sea amid recent incidents involving Filipino seafarers being attacked by Houthi rebels.

“In light of this recent incident, we are reviewing this current policy. So, just give us some time to review the policy. Just give us the room to review the policy,” DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac told reporters on the sidelines of the Saturday news forum in Quezon City.

Cacdac said they can’t determine yet the timeline for the matter as they still have to consult with their partners. A careful study of the current situation with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is also needed, he said.

He admitted they can’t implement an outright ban against sailing in the Red Sea as they can’t stop commerce. But he said Filipino seafarers were already told to assert their right to refuse sailing in the Red Sea.

“We had directed the ships carrying Filipino seafarers to divert. Ngayon, mayroong right to refuse sailing. ‘Yan ang declaration din in partnership with the International Bargaining Forum that should be honored,” he said.

Houthi rebel groups attacked 17 Filipino seafarers onboard Galaxy Leader on November 11 while 13 other seafarers were attacked by the same group onboard the True Confidence on March 11, two of whom were killed.

On Wednesday, 22 Filipino seafarers were onboard MV Tutor when they were attacked by the same group. At least 21 were rescued while one remains missing.

Cacdac said they are now closely coordinating with the DFA to ensure the safety of the affected Filipino seafarers. Presidential News Desk