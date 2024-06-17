21 seafarers from Houthi-hit MV Tutor to arrive in Manila on Monday

The 21 Filipino seafarers rescued from the Houthi-hit MV Tutor in the Red Sea are set to arrive Monday afternoon in Manila, a few days after they were rescued Friday evening upon the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the 21 Filipino seafarers were warmly received by Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain Anne Jalando-on Louis on Saturday and are expected to board a flight home Sunday evening.

The seafarers will be joined by DMW Labor Attache Hector Cruz.

Twenty two Filipino seafarers were on board the MV Tutor when it was attacked by Houthi rebel group while sailing along the Red Sea on Wednesday.

Marcos ordered on Friday all concerned government agencies to bring the Filipino seafarers to safety, resulting in the successful rescue of the 21 seafarers while one remains missing aboard the vessel.

They arrived at around 5:30 pm on Saturday at the Port of Manama, Bahrain. All 21 of them are safe and sound, according to DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac while search operations are underway to locate the missing seafarer. Presidential News Desk