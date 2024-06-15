Marcos appoints retired judge as NBI director

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed retired judge Jaime Santiago as director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Santiago took his oath of office before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Friday morning.

Santiago finished BS Criminology at the Philippine College of Criminology (PCCr) from 1978 to 1988 and took up law at the Manuel L. Quezon University (MLQU) from 1989 to 1993.

He served at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Western Police District from 1979 to 2000.

A sharpshooter with the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, Santiago rose to fame, his life featured in a 1996 Filipino action film. Presidential News Desk