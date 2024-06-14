Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Davao Occidental

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook the provinces in the southern part of the country early Thursday.

The epicenter of the offshore quake was recorded at 202 km southeast of Balut Island in Sarangani, Davao Occidental around 1:01 am.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) the earthquake that is tectonic in origin has a depth of 87km.

Instrumental Intensity II was recorded in Glan and Malungon, Sarangani while Intensity I in Digos, Davao del Sur; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Kiamba, Sarangani; Tampakan and T'Boli in South Cotabato.

Phivolcs did not expect any damage from the tremor but noted that aftershock is possible. Robina Asido/DMS