House divorce bill transmitted to Senate

The Absolute Divorce bill, which was passed by the House of Representatives last month, was transmitted to the Senate.

In a letter addressed to Senate President Francis Escudero dated June 10, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said: “I have been directed to inform the Senate that the House of Representatives passed on May 22, House Bill No. 9349 entitled An Act Reinstituting Divorce as an Alternative Mode for the Dissolution of Marriage, to which it requires the concurrence of the Senate.”

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, the principal author of the bill, said in a statement that the transmittal was in compliance to a letter he previously wrote Velasco urging him to immediately transmit it to the Senate “pursuant to the unanimous directive of the House”.

“This means that the transmittal to the Senate will not wait for the plenary action of the House when the sessions start on July 22, 2024, as previously announced by Velasco,” he added.

Under the Absolute Divorce bill, the grounds for divorce include: Physical violence or abuse against the partner, forcing the partner or their child to engage in prostitution; drug addiction, alcoholism, or chronic gambling; homosexuality; and marital infidelity, among others. Jaspearl Tan/DMS