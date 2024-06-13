Alleged Chinese military sergeant badge, military uniforms found at POGO hub in Pampanga: official

Authorities recovered what appears to be a Chinese military sergeant badge, military uniforms as well as a firearm from a Philippine Overseas Gaming Operator (POGO) in Pampanga on Wednesday.

Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, executive director of the Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), shared on Viber photographs of the badge which was among the items recovered when law enforcement authorities resumed their search within the 10-hectare compound of Lucky South 99.

Cruz said also more sets of military uniforms were found. Among these had buttons which have the initials PLA, which is suspected to be People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The PLA is the armed component of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said 27 of the 45 buildings were searched as of Wednesday morning.

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said it is too early to say if the military uniforms are genuine. DMS